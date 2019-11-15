Fiji Pine employees receive bonus

Pine Group of Companies employees who worked for the full year received an $850 bonus payout.

This payment is not based on individual performances but based on how the organization performed as a whole.

Chair Ratu Wiliame Katonivere addressed over 400 employees of Tropik and Fiji Pine about the financial success of the company.

Ratu Wiliame says the current pandemic was a blessing in disguise for the Pine Group of Companies.

While announcing the bonus payout he said throughout the year the company has continuously recognized individuals who excel in their performances.

He says every employee works hard to deliver results.