Business

Fiji Pine delivers despite challenging year

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 24, 2020 1:11 pm

Despite this year being the most challenging one in the history of the Pine Group of Companies, Fiji Pine still delivered.

Speaking during the lease security bonus payment in Lautoka, Chair Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says this year sawn timber sales took a major dip and there were no production at the sawmill for five weeks.

Katonivere says there was no certainty in the business going forward.

However the Chair says Fiji Pine still delivered during these hard times.

He says no one would have expected that given this enormous challenging year, they would once again be hosting the Pine Landowners for Lease Security Bonus Payment.

Katonivere says there were also no workers laid off or put on reduced hours or reduce pine planting operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will officially distribute the bonus payment.

