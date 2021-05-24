Fiji pig industry fights back

Fiji’s pig industry continues its fight back reporting a 233% increase in domestic sales, reflecting the growing local demand for pork.

The industry took a major hit with the loss of 60% of its tourism market, a result of COVID-19.

In real terms the commercial pig industry before the pandemic sold 1,000 tonnes of pork a year, of that the tourism plant purchased 700 tonnes.

Fiji Pig Association President, Simon Cole says they were suddenly faced with a major crisis.

Cole says the domestic market historically only purchased 300 tonnes a year, mostly for supermarkets, shops and restaurants and while they had the stock to produce the 700 tonnes, they did not have the market.

He highlights more challenging was to adjust to the domestic market where the pig industry has had to reduce prices by as much as 50%.

Cole says while the industry is moving towards normal, it is a long way back as some of their major producers have cut production by as much as 40%.

He adds many of their small commercial piggeries have also gone out of business.

Cole stresses the industry, was not geared up to expand the domestic market, but they had little choice.

He says the country can be proud of our pig farmers for their adaptability and resilience in sustaining the pig industry.