Fiji outlines safe options to resume overseas film production

As we return to a ‘new normal’, there is also hope for Fiji’s vital film and television industry.

While announcing the revised COVID-19 restrictions yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said Fiji will be taking similar steps as New Zealand, who has moved to safely resume production of the sequel to Avatar.

But the Prime Minister stressed that this will be done in a completely safe and controlled manner.

He highlighted cast and crew won’t even be allowed to board their plane without proof of a negative COVID-19 test and will be screened for symptoms both before boarding and upon landing.

They’ll then be entered into government-designated quarantine – whether that’s a preapproved hotel or a remote isolated island for the mandatory 14-day period.

All quarantine and testing costs will be borne by the production company.

Fiji’s film and television industry came to a standstill after all productions were halted due to the pandemic.

“When COVID-19 forced the industry to shut, it wasn’t just a blow to the millions of viewers around the world who await these hit shows in anxious anticipation – it was a blow to the hundreds of Fijians who work as crew on set, and the communities that production companies have forged loving relationships with over the years.”

In recent years, Fiji has been established as “Hollywood of the Pacific”, with the industry bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity and invaluable exposure to the world.

Shows like Survivor and Love Island proved powerful in marketing Fiji when compared to any advertisement.