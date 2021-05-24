Fiji on track for better investment climate

Fiji’s investment climate is slowly picking up as our COVID-19 vaccination rate increases.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says they are working with relevant agencies to identify projects that are ready to start.

Koya says they are currently chairing the investment facilitation committee tasked to fast-track investment proposals.

“The domestic investors are continuing to reinvest in Fiji whilst from January to July 2021 Investment Fiji also registered foreign direct investment valued at about $568m.”

He adds there has been some ongoing work but due to COVID-19, supply chains have been affected.

“There could be various reasons for these investments not being realized at the moment as we all know and we are working with all agencies to identify the projects ready to start and to assist in their approvals and processes.”

The Minister says the Department of Country Planning has also approved investment valued at around $10m.