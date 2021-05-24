Fiji now has 66 travel partner countries compared to 14 when borders re-opened last October.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme says this shows how countries trust Fiji’s COVID-19 protocols and processes.

Bainimarama says the 66 travel partner countries include those that Fiji trades with.

“Some of these countries have their tourists visit our shores most of the time. Most visitors are from America whereas half of the total number are from Australia. These are some of the travel partner countries.”

Bainimarama says in the last two weeks tourists from New Zealand have been the highest number of visitors to Fiji.

“New Zealand visitors is the highest, this is also a travel partner country. This means more money, more employment for Fijians, businesses will get back on track, and there will be more new businesses. This will help 1/3 of Fiji’s GDP.”

He adds the increase in travel partner countries will bring positive impacts to Fiji’s economy.

“This is being done to help the Tourism sector. This will also help farmers, small businesses, freight companies. This will also help generate more income for micro-small and medium enterprises.”

Fiji is expected to receive about 400,000 tourists this year.