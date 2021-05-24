Fiji not to be spared by conflict

The raging conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the ongoing COVID pandemic, many producers of goods in Fiji are starting to feel the pinch of increased prices.

This has come in the form of freight and also the cost of raw materials, which have drastically risen on the world stage.

However, the Fijian Competition & Consumer Commission says no supplier in Fiji can automatically increase their prices without first having applied for an increment.

This comes as the FCCC has confirmed that they have received some applications from companies that have asked for a price review on certain products.

Already wheat product manufacturers have sent in proposals for an increase, which if approved will have a trickledown effect on things such as bread.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, says there are a number of price-controlled items that are affected, and all of these will be and can only be approved for an increase by the commission.

The impact on fuel prices will also be vast, as we have seen prices hit as high as $100 USD a barrel last week.

Experts say there are a number of sanctions being placed on Russia by countries around the world, which will affect the transportation and production of many industrial inputs, leading to another round of shortages across the world.

Ukraine alone makes up almost half of the exports of sunflower oil, while global food security is the biggest concern if Ukraine’s exports are disturbed.

This comes as Fiji’s Pacific Islands Forum Chair at the UN and Fiji’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Ambassador Satyendra Prasad called for the withdrawal of Russian armed forces and an end to the aggression.

Speaking at the UN’s 11th Emergency Special session on Ukraine, Prasad also called on the Russian Federation to reverse its decision to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.

He says the world must now join together to call for the peaceful settlement of the conflict, he said, adding that climate change and COVID-19 demonstrate the importance of a united front.

Prasad says the conflict will end through diplomacy alone and the world needs its diplomats and all its leaders to address climate change, but they can only do so once peace is restored in Ukraine.