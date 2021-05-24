Fiji Marriott Resort scoops top award

The Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay has been awarded the Fijian Property of the Year at the 2021 HM Awards for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence.

The HM Awards for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence is the leading industry award in the region that recognizes and celebrates the best properties, departments, people, chains and brands in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The resort has won the award for the second consecutive year.

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay was among several luxury hotels and resorts in Fiji contesting for the prestigious title.

Each year, more than 1,500 nominations are assessed to determine more than 41 category winners.

This year has been tough for the hospitality and tourism industry in the country with the seven months of domestic lockdown further restricting domestic travel.

General Manager Silvano Dressino says he is extremely proud of all associates who continued to work together for the past 20 odd tough months since the borders closed.