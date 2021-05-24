Home

Fiji Marriott backs charity

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
October 21, 2021 12:37 pm
Denarau Golf & Racquet Club is the host for Fiji properties this year [Source: Denarau Golf & Racquet Club]

The ‘Run to Give’ charity event this year will feature all the Marriott International Hotels and Resorts in Fiji.

The Run to Give, Asia Pacific will be held on Saturday and this charity event spans across 120 region involving more than 620 hotels over a four-month timeframe.

For 2021, Denarau Golf & Racquet Club is the host for Fiji properties this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Participating will be Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay, Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island, Sheraton Denarau Villas, Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort and the Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa.


Fiji Marriott Resort

The charity run is held by a variety of regions in which Marriott International operates and helps to raise funds for charitable causes.

Fiji Marriot Cluster Director of Human Resources, Farrah Shazleen, says all funds raised will provide direct assistance to their associates.

“It has been turbulent times for our associates with the impacts brought by the pandemic, but we continue to find ways to assist our associates through initiatives stemmed from our Solia Lesu by Marriott foundation and MDRF Assistance supported by our regional teams.”

The event takes place from 6am to 8am, beginning at Heineken House Restaurant & Bar on Denerau.

