Fiji marks first anniversary of border re-opening

Exactly a year ago today, Fiji took its first biggest step in recovery and resurgence by opening its border to international visitors.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says it’s a celebration of the resilience and strength of the country and all Fijians as we looked back on the two years of uncertainty that was plagued by COVID-19.

Viljoen says that being ready took a consolidated and concerted effort.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they put together their resources and developed a framework that allowed visitors to travel freely in a COVID safe manner.

“Since then we have seen sustained visitors arrivals over the last 12 months. It may have started off as pent-up demand for travel after two years of lockdowns but that is no longer the case. We are experiencing right now what I like to call the Bula Boom. We survived the pandemic and now we are thriving.”

Toursim Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says it’s an incredible first year, one that all Fijians can be proud of and that has been noticed around the world.

Hill adds Fiji opened before many markets, and stayed open, despite the initial challenges.