Fiji loses over a billion dollars to illegal fishing

Aliki Bia Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AlikiFBCNews
January 3, 2020 12:40 pm
The Ministry of Fisheries has stated that Fiji losses over a billion dollars to illegal Fishing.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Pene Baleinabuli says there is a need for more proactive measures to stop this unlawful practice.

Baleinabuli says illegal fishing is a recurring issue and the Fisheries Ministry will do all it can to stop it.

“We lose so much money, in fact, the Forum Fisheries Agency has reported that we lose close to 60 million US dollars and that’s equivalent to 1.2 billion dollars from illegal fishing”

Fiji has now agreed on Port State Measures to prevent, deter and eliminate, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The Fiji Navy has stated they will continue working with the Fisheries Ministry in apprehending these vessels.

“But I think it is working but it can be enhanced, it is something that we are working towards improving especially with the technology.”

Illegal Fishing will not only have a direct impact on Fiji’s blue economy but it will also affect maritime and coastal communities.

