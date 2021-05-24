Fiji looks forward to re-opening of NZ border

The opening of the New Zealand border next month together with international travel from Australians is greatly welcomed by many and may pose challenges our Hospitality Industry.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association CEO, Fantasha Lockington says a shortage of skilled workers in the hospitality industry is already evident and with borders re-opening, countries will also be looking to fill that gap by recruiting from abroad.

Lockington adds that countries including Fiji will be competing to rebuild their skilled workforce that was greatly impacted by COVID-19.

“So we are competing with many other industries within Fiji but we are also competing with the rest of the world. I have no doubt that when Australia opens up we’ll probably have some hospitality move out there, because they are looking for these people.”

NZ-Fiji Trade Commissioner, David Dewar says New Zealand’s border re-opening next month will mean more tourism and trade opportunities for Fiji.

“There are so many New Zealanders that are looking forward to getting back to Fiji and as you say the 14th of March is that really important date where the New Zealand Government’s boarder announcement has meant that New Zealander’s should be able to leave New Zealand, come to a place like Fiji and then know that they can return. And that’s going to be really important for trade as well. They bring investment and they bring tourist dollars but of course there are a lot of industries, so many which rely on the Tourism sector here in Fiji.”

Meanwhile, Dewar also highlighted that trade between Fiji and New Zealand was valued at about $1.1b pre-COVID.