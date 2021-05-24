Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|
Full Coverage

Business

Fiji looks forward to re-opening of NZ border

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 20, 2022 6:23 am

The opening of the New Zealand border next month together with international travel from Australians is greatly welcomed by many and may pose challenges our Hospitality Industry.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association CEO, Fantasha Lockington says a shortage of skilled workers in the hospitality industry is already evident and with borders re-opening, countries will also be looking to fill that gap by recruiting from abroad.

Lockington adds that countries including Fiji will be competing to rebuild their skilled workforce that was greatly impacted by COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we are competing with many other industries within Fiji but we are also competing with the rest of the world. I have no doubt that when Australia opens up we’ll probably have some hospitality move out there, because they are looking for these people.”

NZ-Fiji Trade Commissioner, David Dewar says New Zealand’s border re-opening next month will mean more tourism and trade opportunities for Fiji.

“There are so many New Zealanders that are looking forward to getting back to Fiji and as you say the 14th of March is that really important date where the New Zealand Government’s boarder announcement has meant that New Zealander’s should be able to leave New Zealand, come to a place like Fiji and then know that they can return. And that’s going to be really important for trade as well. They bring investment and they bring tourist dollars but of course there are a lot of industries, so many which rely on the Tourism sector here in Fiji.”

Meanwhile, Dewar also highlighted that trade between Fiji and New Zealand was valued at about $1.1b pre-COVID.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.