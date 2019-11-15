Fiji Link to resume inter-island services

Fiji Airways’ subsidiary Fiji Link will reinstate its domestic service next week.

This reinstatement follows the lifting of inter-island travel restrictions.

The airline will restore services between Nadi and Suva to Taveuni and Savusavu with three flights a week.

However, there will be only one flight a week to Kadavu, Vanuabalavu, Cicia, Koro and Lakeba.

Fiji Link is currently working with stakeholders in Rotuma regarding the resumption of their service to the island.

Guests holding bookings for domestic flights during the flight suspension period for their particular flight sector are able to rebook themselves at no additional cost by calling Fiji Airways Reservations.

Fiji Link says they will continue to practice social distancing for passengers on their flight.
























