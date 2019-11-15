Fiji Link to gradually increase services

Fiji Link will gradually increase services to a number of domestic ports in the coming days.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen, says the increase in domestic flights will offer Fijians more options when planning travel for business, or to see family and friends around the country.

The domestic carrier will increase daily services between Suva and Labasa to two per day from tomorrow.

Fiji Link will also add twice a week direct services between Nadi and Labasa, operating Fridays and Sundays beginning 22nd May.

Viljoen says the weekly services between Suva and Savusavu as well as Suva and Taveuni will increase, starting next week Friday.

Fiji Link also resumed its weekly services between Nadi and Rotuma last Friday.