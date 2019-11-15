Fiji Link suspends Kadavu and Labasa services during renovation works

Fiji Link has today announced that planned runway upgrade works in Kadavu and Labasa will see services suspended during this duration.

The Vunisea Airport in Kadavu will be closed from tomorrow until March 26, while the Labasa Airport will cease operations from April 20 to May 5.

Fiji Link says it has cancelled all flights for this period to and from the two airports.

It further says the terminal in Labasa will be partially closed from May 6 to July 10.

While flights are expected to operate as scheduled, guests may face inconvenience at the terminal due to airport upgrade activity at the time.