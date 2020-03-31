Fiji Link suspends all flights between Nadi and Suva

Fiji Link has today suspended all flights between Nadi and Suva, due to the lockdown of the capital city as announced by the government.

The airline in a statement said scheduled Fiji Link services are no longer available.

As with other flight suspensions, the airline says impacted customers can rest assured that their bookings are safe.

Fiji Link aircraft will be used for medical or essential supply runs as required.

The ATR fleet is also available for regional charter for freight or evacuation services.

Additionally, Fiji Airways Sales Offices in Suva and Nadi Airport have closed in light of the present situation.

Fiji Airways Reservations Centre is available to all Fiji Airways and Fiji Link customers needing assistance.

