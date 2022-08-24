Fiji-Korea economic ties deepened

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji has long been connected with the Republic of Korea through diplomatic ties and trade relations that have been maintained over generations.

The Republic of Korea, Ambassador Young-kyu Park, says economic ties between the two countries have advanced considerably.

He adds the Korea-Fiji business forum, which was held today, will build on the success of the Fiji-Korea Trade Expo 2021, which was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

”I am happy to note our friendly and cooperative relations have developed over the last half century in various areas, including the economy and trade”.

Park says the Fiji-Korea Business Forum was an opportune time for participants to explore new business opportunities and exchange ideas to promote business between Fiji and Korea.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says that with its demographic and growing trade and investment opportunities across multiple sectors, Fiji holds much potential for Korean businesses.