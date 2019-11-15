Fiji Kava manages costs to retain staff

The collapse of the tourism industry has not only resulted in job losses but has also hit businesses which support the sector.

Fiji Kava is one of many operators affected but it is relying on innovative ideas to survive.

General Manager, Sales George Kotobalavu says as hotel operations are being downsized – a portion of the sales for Fiji kava has also declined.

Article continues after advertisement

“Resorts had closed including Nadi airport and a considerable share of our business takes place with the tourist obviously whom we target so that has been one of the challenges.”

He says they continue to expand into the local market and sell to retail stores.

“It’s about making it convenient and easy for the customers to reach and buy our products. When they do their shopping at the end of the week or throughout the week when they go into the supermarkets then it’s there. If they go to fuel their vehicle then it’s on the front counter. That’s something we wanted to make easy for our customers.”

Kotobalavu says they had to re-balance their figures and manage the cost to ensure their staff are employed and they continue with their operations.