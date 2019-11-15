Fiji Kava focuses on the quality of Kava: Kotobalavu

Inconsistency in supply from farmers is an issue for Fiji Kava.

General Manager Sales George Kotobalavu says other kava businesses are also facing similar challenges.

Kotobalavu says they always emphasize on the quality of the product.

“This is probably not rare to us only but it’s common to a lot of Kava businesses. We are making sure that we provide supply and for us, it’s specifically about the quality of the kava.”

He adds in order to overcome the challenges Fiji Kava is providing seedlings to contracted farmers.

Kotobalavu says this will enable farmers to plant more good quality kava using organic methods.