Fiji is ‘Open for Happiness’

Tourism Fiji today revealed its ‘Open for Happiness’ campaign video featuring famous Australian actress, Rebel Wilson.

This comes on the cusp of the opening of our border to international visitors for quarantine-free travel for fully vaccinated tourists from travel partner countries.

Wilson says like many other tourists that visited our shores, she too was overwhelmed with the warmth and hospitality of the Fijian people.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill, says the campaign is aimed at welcoming tourists after almost 20 months of border closures.

Hill says the campaign video will be used to promote Fiji across the globe and push the message that Fiji is indeed open for happiness.