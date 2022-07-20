Fiji is a price-taker: Batiweti

The delay in shipments and the increase in freight costs are affecting the supply chain system, which may lead to a shortage of certain items.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says Fiji is at the end of the supply chain, therefore our requests for goods are considered last when compared to the big players.

Batiweti says Fiji is the price-taker and things are not in our hands.

“The increase in prices is beyond our control. If only someone could convince the powers in the Russian and Ukrainian conflict to stop the conflict, the whole world is suffering a double blow because of the conflict. They dictate what the prices are around the world. So if conflicts happen, we suffer the consequences as price takers.”

Batiweti says businesses are learning new ways of trading to cushion the impacts of COVID-19 and the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis.