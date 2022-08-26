Fiji is a logical choice for investment: Koya

[Source: Fijian Government]

Fiji remains attractive to investors and as a result, a growing number of innovative businesses are being established here.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says Fiji is a logical choice for doing business, as there are fertile land, fresh water, and aquatic reserves.

Koya says Fiji needs to pool resources and secure expertise to emerge from the adversities of the pandemic.

“There are many untapped trade and investment opportunities. For instance, Fiji’s budding industries such as ICT, manufacturing, BPO, KPO, green energy, health, maritime, and infrastructure development”.

Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Young kyu-Park says International trade and investment between different countries are vital in raising the living standards and creating jobs.

The Government has been progressively striving toward branding Fiji as an investment destination of choice.