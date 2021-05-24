Fiji has a strong relationship with Australia: Ali

Trade is expected to return to pre-COVID-19 levels soon.

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Shaheen Ali says trade with Australia has been worth over a billion dollars, mostly in favour of one of our largest economic partners.

However, Ali says there are opportunities to fix the trade imbalance.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says merchandise trade favors Australia.

“If you look at the whole spectrum of the trade including services then there is a very even relationship that we have with Australia.”



Zed Seselja [left] with Faiyaz Koya

Ali says apart from investment, Fiji remains the most desired tourist destination for Australians.

Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya says the opening of borders on December 1st will have a positive impact on tourism recovery.

The Minister and Permanent Secretary today met with Australia’s Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja to discuss ways of enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.