Fiji Hardwood thrives in new location

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 13, 2020 7:10 am
The Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited has been thriving in recent weeks after the company changed its operating area from the Central Division to Nadarivatu.

General Manager Shakeel Maharaj says they’ve noted an increase in mahogany supply with the first-ever massive harvest by the Nadala villagers 3 weeks ago.

He adds despite the challenges brought by the pandemic and the unfavorable weather condition, the company is optimistic that business will bounce back.

This is one-week operation only started in Nadarivatu and we have close to harvest over 500 cubics as of to date in one weeks’ time. Landowners have formed a new company and its good the way they are going, to which we have already sold around 300 cubic stock already sold out from Nadarivatu.”

Fiji Hardwood aims to sell at least 30,000 cubic tonnes of timber by year-end, generating about an estimated $5.6 million dollars.

 

