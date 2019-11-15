Home

Fiji drops in the ease of doing business ranking

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 10, 2020 4:45 pm
Kumar while speaking to members of Fiji-Australia Business Council [Source: Fijian Government]

Despite a drop in the ease of doing business ranking, Industry and Trade Minister Premila Kumar is confident this will improve in the next review.

The ranking of economies on the ease of business is determined by sorting their scores for starting a business.

Kumar while speaking to members of Fiji-Australia Business Council highlighted that World Bank concludes reviews by April each year, however her ministry has done a lot since then which is not included in the ranking.

Kumar highlighted five things that have been done in the last year.

“One is, of course, the company registration, the tax registration coming online, then the bizFiji portal, we have done the business license reform very recently and personal properties registration”.

She adds one of the major steps is that the business licensing procedure now comprises only of two processes and a license is issued within 48 hours.

