Fiji Dairy to establish more production centres

Fiji Dairy Limited is expanding its production centres in the Western Division.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says there are plans to establish a new chilling centre in Sigatoka to help increase milk production and meet increasing demand.

He says they have recently set-up similar centres in Ba and Tavua which has benefitted a number of dairy farmers.

“Mr Speaker Sir, the milk production per heard is very promising in the Western division and we are looking at investing and expanding dairy farms and dairy products in the western division.”

Dr. Reddy says the government has also increased the farm gate milk price to 15 cents per litre so that farmers are encouraged to increase production and elevate the sector.

He adds the processing side of the dairy industry is of an international standard and they are working on rehabilitating farms where diseases such as Brucellosis and Tuberculosis remain a challenge.