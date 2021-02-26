Fiji continues to explore international markets

Fiji will continue to introduce innovative investment and export strategies to attract key investors and exporters.

Speaking at the virtual Fiji Trade Expo series this morning, Trade Minister, Faiyaz Koya, highlighted that Investment Fiji will push for opportunities to lure these individuals to witness Fiji’s premium brands across six categories.

He says the Expo will allow potential investors and exporters to take advantage of premium brands ranging from health and cosmetics, food and beverages, fashion and apparel, manufactured goods, primary industries and business process outsourcing.

Koya adds the primary focus is on the Australian, New Zealand, Japanese, Chinese, Indonesia, US and European markets

“The first country of focus for the expo series. We invite our New Zealand buyers and companies to explore the range of products and services that Fiji has to offer. We have a great product – brand Fiji that sets aside apart due to our uniqueness.”

Investment Fiji earlier confirmed the pandemic has hindered a lot of opportunities with the rate of foreign investors establishing businesses in Fiji forecast to drop by at least 40 percent.

The Minister says Fiji is tapping into these opportunities in a bid to strengthen our connection with buyers across the globe.