Fiji Coconut Millers to review pricing strategy

Fiji Coconut Millers is reviewing their pricing strategy as they plan to diversify their product range.

Board chairman Raj Sharma says that with a new brand comes innovation and ideas.

Sharma says despite damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold, they are looking to improve on their production.

“We are relooking at our pricing strategy that government has supported to the dry copra supply of the farmers because that had happened, the dryers for the copra was destroyed after the cyclone so we put up about three additional dryers for ourselves that we have done and this introduction of the new name, utilization of our staff to the maximum is timely”.

Meanwhile, there are around 250 farmers in Vanualevu contracted to the company.
























