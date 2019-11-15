Fiji Coconut Millers PTE limited launched

After 35 years, Copra Millers Fiji today launched their new logo and name to Fiji Coconut Millers PTE Limited.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who officiated the launch says the previous name was limiting itself to the copra brand and the new name will promote the capitalization of the Fijian brand.

“As you know it used to be known before as copra millers, copra itself is very limiting in itself because you’re only limiting top copra as a product and it is a commodity so therefore you’re subject to world commodity price fluctuations and therefore there is no guarantee necessarily of a fixed price for the farmers”

Board chairman Raj Sharma says they are planning on diversifying their product range.

“The whole objective is to look at coconut so that the whole objective is to look at coconut so that the maximum of everything of the coconut that we can do. So these are the things that we have introduced and that is the whole logic, the name of the country remains Fiji to be there, Coconut Millers Fiji Limited”



[Fiji Coconut Millers PTE Limited]

Raj says among their new products, they will be launching coconut cooking oil in the next two weeks.



[Board chairman Raj Sharma]

























