Fiji cinemas won’t have new screenings

Movie goers may have to wait longer, as the cinemas are highly unlikely to reopen with new releases anytime soon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic movie productions have been halted, which means no big releases will be hitting the silver screens anytime soon.

Damodar Group of Companies Chief Executive Div Damodar says the Coronavirus has had an impact on the film industry, with many productions cancelled or postponed and film releases put on hold.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the reopening of cinema’s will depend on what’s happening overseas.

“We will be closed for as long as it takes, unfortunately we can’t start with our movies. That’s Hollywood and Bollywood and you have seen what is happening in the United States, you have seen in India, they’ve got their own crisis that they are managing at the moment.”

Damodar says they have an option of showing previously screened movies once the government lifts restriction on cinemas.