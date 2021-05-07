Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cabinet continues to meet as shopping intensifies|Eight arrested for not wearing mask|Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities|Cabinet meeting starts to discuss COVID-19 measures|Nausori Market cordoned off|People rushing again for shopping|Vaccination campaign begins in Savusavu|Nurses remembered and acknowledged|Fiji now fighting a variant of concern|12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Consultations on possible lockdown underway|Makoi woman’s contacts troubling|More Fijians screened|$6.3 million paid for COVID-19 assistance|Frontline workers need necessary support|Panic buying was “stupidity” and not my fault says Doctor Fong|Fijians urged to observe safety measures|New space for Lautoka pregnant mothers|Police sends out officers to monitor|No press conference as PS will only deliver statement|Travel bubble still on the agenda|FCS to continue assisting Health Ministry|Mobile companies assist with careFiji downloads|Moment of joy onboard MV Veivueti|PM and cabinet meet health officials|
Full Coverage

Business

Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 12, 2021 12:30 pm
[Source: Investment Fiji]

Investment Fiji in partnership with the Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) China and the Chinese Embassy launched the Fiji-China Trade Expo series.

Chief Executive, Craig Strong says the online exhibition is part of Investment Fiji’s Global Trade expo series to create opportunities for Fijian businesses in these trying times.

He adds this exhibition is part of their ongoing monthly expo series that focuses on key markets to promote premium Fijian products and services.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji’s targeted markets include New Zealand, Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Europe, and the United States.

“What is also fitting is our virtual expo this month is combined with PTI China and Fiji Embassy Investment promotional event in Beijing allowing our exporters to showcase some of their products of the Pacific and also giving you, our potential investors the opportunity to see investment projects that are currently available here in Fiji.”

Strong highlights China was one of Fiji’s largest export destinations last year which stood at 157 percent. Fiji exports woodchips, iron ores, mineral water, timber and tuna to China.

The expo showcases over 60 Fijian companies in the health & cosmetics, and food & beverages sector among others.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.