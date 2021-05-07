Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities

Investment Fiji in partnership with the Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) China and the Chinese Embassy launched the Fiji-China Trade Expo series.

Chief Executive, Craig Strong says the online exhibition is part of Investment Fiji’s Global Trade expo series to create opportunities for Fijian businesses in these trying times.

He adds this exhibition is part of their ongoing monthly expo series that focuses on key markets to promote premium Fijian products and services.

Fiji’s targeted markets include New Zealand, Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Europe, and the United States.

“What is also fitting is our virtual expo this month is combined with PTI China and Fiji Embassy Investment promotional event in Beijing allowing our exporters to showcase some of their products of the Pacific and also giving you, our potential investors the opportunity to see investment projects that are currently available here in Fiji.”

Strong highlights China was one of Fiji’s largest export destinations last year which stood at 157 percent. Fiji exports woodchips, iron ores, mineral water, timber and tuna to China.

The expo showcases over 60 Fijian companies in the health & cosmetics, and food & beverages sector among others.