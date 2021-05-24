Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50|Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services|Police receive PPE from KOICA|Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination|Failure to wear masks in public continues|Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Good feedback from outer islands|Ministry to focus on targeted testing|70% adult population receive first dose of vaccine|Woman who uploaded video broke the law: Dr Fong|WHO says challenging times ahead|RFMF maintains frontline services despite increasing cases|COVID positive patient shares experience|Fijians urged to maintain resilience|Mavua Villagers on high alert|Tanoa Hotel provides meal to frontliners|Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment|Number of elderly dying from COVID-19 worries authorities|Fijians with COVID-19 symptoms to visit designated facilities|Fiji privileged to secure vaccine for pregnant women: Raj|COVID-19 vaccination continues in Taveuni|
Full Coverage

Business

Fiji Chamber of Commerce welcomes new budget

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 4:42 pm

Fiji Chamber of Commerce believes the 2021/2022 National Budget is aimed at assisting every individual who is either directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Dr Nur Bano Ali has welcomed the budget saying that it has a whole range of positives for businesses.

Ali believes the $200m working capital provided in the form of loan will help businesses to sustain themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

“They can access this money and keep them sustained until such time when we can get back to normal.”


Dr Nur Bano Ali

Ali believes this budget is what Fiji needs to avoid what could be our worst economic crisis.

She adds this budget has assisted people who need it the most.

Ali says the $200m facilities, once it’s rolled out will translate to more revenue.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.