Fiji Chamber of Commerce welcomes new budget

Fiji Chamber of Commerce believes the 2021/2022 National Budget is aimed at assisting every individual who is either directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Dr Nur Bano Ali has welcomed the budget saying that it has a whole range of positives for businesses.

Ali believes the $200m working capital provided in the form of loan will help businesses to sustain themselves.

“They can access this money and keep them sustained until such time when we can get back to normal.”



Dr Nur Bano Ali

Ali believes this budget is what Fiji needs to avoid what could be our worst economic crisis.

She adds this budget has assisted people who need it the most.

Ali says the $200m facilities, once it’s rolled out will translate to more revenue.