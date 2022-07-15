Fiji-Australia Business Council Business Forum to increase business opportunities

Council Chair Saud Minam & FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the signing of the MOU earlier today.

The Fiji-Australia Business Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fijian Broadcasting Corporation as their official media partner today for their upcoming event.

The Council will hold a 2022 Fiji Australia Business Forum at the Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, which will take place from September 1st to the 3rd.

Council Chair Saud Minam says over $1 billion worth of trade occurs between Australia and Fiji, which shows business confidence in our economy.

“Bringing this sort of event back to Fiji also shows the confidence which we have within our own environment in terms of providing safety and security to our visitors as you can see that the visitor numbers have increased tremendously, and we hope a lot more people coming for this event.”

FBC CEO Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they aim to see more investment opportunities generated through this council.

“We get past the period of the pandemic, we are very pleased to be partnering with any association, any organization that is going to help build Fiji”

The Council has been operational for 35 years and has over 100 members, and they aim to attract more.