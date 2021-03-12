Fiji attracts more movie makers

Fiji’s Film Industry has noted a significant increase in the number of international film-makers keen to produce movies in the country.

Trade Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali says they’re working closely with the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce to ensure these film-makers from India and the United States safely arrive in the country.

Ali adds Fiji currently offers one of the best incentives for film production and the industry is adamant to contribute over $25 million to our economy this year.

A good number of film productions scheduled for last year have been postponed due to the pandemic and they will commence this year.

“Some of the batches of crew members are still coming in and are part of the quarantine system. Once all that is clear than production will commence. But there are several productions from both India and the US that are wanting to come. Because we have one of the best incentives as far as film production is a concern.”

Ali says the shoot for the Survivors series will start in the next few days, as the crew have just completed their quarantine.

He highlighted Fiji can cling onto this avenue, as a means to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19.

The industry since 2019 has contributed over $100 million to Fiji’s economy.