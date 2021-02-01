Fiji and Pacific bubble wanted

New Zealand’s Leader of the Opposition, Judith Collins, says countries such as Fiji need to be included in quarantine free travel between us and New Zealand.

This comes as New Zealand and Australia have agreed to start a bubble from April 19th.

However, Collins while speaking on Radio New Zealand’s, Morning Report, says the Pacific islands had proven they could maintain a COVID-free status and delaying a Pacific bubble would hurt those nations’ economies.

She goes on to say that nations such as Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, are without COVID and are some of the safest in the world.

Collins adds the New Zealand government needs to get a move on this.

Fijians are currently not permitted into New Zealand and Australia, two of the countries, which has a big Fijian diaspora.

While Fiji Airways does have flights to these countries, it is only for those who approved visas or returning residents and citizens.

Fiji has been calling for travel bubble with the two countries from last year, which the Fijian government says will boost our once blooming tourism sector.