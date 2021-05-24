Fiji Airways to save $40m through Aviation Academy

Fiji Airways will be saving around forty million dollars for cabin crew training overseas every year.

This follows the launch of the state-of-the-art Aviation Academy in Namaka, Nadi.

Speaking during the opening, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji Airways will now be able to reduce expenditure and increase revenue through this facility.

Bainimarama highlights that when Fiji received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, the pilots that flew them over were locals.

He says this was because these pilots were able to train and become proficient through the multimillion-dollar academy.

Bainimarama says if it wasn’t for the academy, the pilots would have needed to go overseas for their training.

The Prime Minister, the Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and other guests were also given a tour of the complex.