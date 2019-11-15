Fiji Airways to operate Travel Ready flight

Fiji Airways is giving Fijians a chance to return to the skies and experience the joy of flight again this Saturday aboard its brand new A350 aircraft.

The airline’s Travel Ready flight – FJ 679 – will depart Nadi International Airport and spend over two hours in the skies above Fiji before returning.

The airline will also use the flight to prepare staff and guests on changes to expect when commercial flying resumes once border restrictions ease.

The airline says flying has changed since the beginning of this year and the Travel Ready programme is designed for air travel in a COVID-19 world.

The airline has put in place numerous precautions and medical safeguards in place to protect customers and staff alike.