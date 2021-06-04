Fiji Airways to operate special flights from Sunday

Fiji Airways will operate a number of Special Flights between this Sunday and Wednesday the 30th of June, to enable foreigners and approved persons to depart Fiji.

In a statement, the Fiji Airways says the special flights are approved by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Civil Aviation, and will replace previously scheduled international passenger repatriation flights, that are now canceled.

It adds that passengers wishing to travel on these flights to depart Fiji, are requested to check flight availability and passenger requirements for travel on the Fiji Airways website

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, it says Fiji Link is working through the requirements of the domestic repatriation protocols by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport.

Fiji Airways says once these are finalized, domestic repatriation flights in line with strict Government protocols will be announced publicly.

It adds that dedicated freighter services will continue to ensure vital export and import supply chains for Fiji remain intact.