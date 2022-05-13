Fiji Airways to fly in replacements

Fiji Airways says it will be replacing some of its existing planes as the tourism business starts to boom.

Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen confirms plans are already in place to bring in more Airbus A350-900 into the fleet.

These will replace the Airbus A330-300 and A330-200.

“You know the A350 has been a huge success story for us and the business class is almost full in every flight, we bringing a lot of high end tourists and business people and so it’s really prove to be a super aircraft that carries 30 tons of cargo in every flight and certainly going forward we are going to see if we could upgrade and change.”

The Airbus A330-300 started service in Fiji in January 2016 while the A330-200 came in around 2013.

Fiji Airways Executive Manager Digital & Marketing Akuila Batiweti during his presentation at the Tourism Expo in Nadi also stated that they are looking at modernizing its fleet.