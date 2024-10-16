Fiji Airways strengthens connection to Los Angeles

[Photo Supplied]

Fiji Airways has been named an Official Airline Partner of the LA Clippers for the 2024-25 NBA season, strengthening the national airline’s connection with Los Angeles.

Fiji Airways offers the only non-stop connection daily between Fiji and Los Angeles, providing convenient travel and service for passengers.

With this new partnership, the airline will enhance its presence in the Los Angeles community, particularly through its branding extensively featured at games, exclusive promotions and contests, and its involvement in the LA Clippers youth camps and clinics.

Fiji Airways’ Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says they’re thrilled to support the Clippers and their fans, both on and off the court, and bring their long-standing direct service from Los Angeles to Fiji into the spotlight.

Viljoen says this marks their first sponsorship with an NBA team, and they couldn’t be more excited.

He states that combined with the recent announcements of the airlines direct service to Dallas, their adoption of the American Airlines AAdvantage loyalty program, and anticipated full membership in the Oneworld Alliance by 2025, partnering with the LA Clippers represents the 7th of our 9 Game-Changer strategies aimed at driving growth across North America.

He says as part of the three-year sponsorship, the airline’s branding will be predominantly displayed throughout the team’s arena, Intuit Dome, during all Clippers home games in the upcoming NBA season.

Viljoen adds the partnership with the LA Clippers presents a unique opportunity to showcase Fiji to a vast audience, driving awareness and fostering growth in tourism.

Clippers fans will benefit from special travel offers, promotions and thrilling on-court contests throughout the 2024-25 NBA Season.

Viljoen says that in addition, Fiji Airways will support the Clippers Community efforts through youth camps and clinics, aligning with the airline’s dedication to giving back to the community and helping to foster the next generation of sports talent.

Fiji Airways operates daily nonstop flights between Nadi, Fiji and Los Angeles on its Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft.