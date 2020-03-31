Fiji Airways schedules weekly freight services

Fiji Airways has scheduled further weekly freight services.

Destinations to and from Los Angeles in the United States, Sydney in Australia and Auckland, New Zealand have been scheduled.

The freight services will fly to Auckland on Fridays, to Los Angeles on either Friday or Saturday, and to Sydney on Mondays.

Airline Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says maintaining the supply chain to move goods is vital for the economy.

He adds the weekly freight charters will help producers, exporters and businesses plan their supply logistics.

Businesses and producers are to contact their freight forwarders or the freight team for bookings.

Freight schedules are subject to change depending on demand or other operational requirements.

