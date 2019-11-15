Fiji Airways refers Fiji-Samoa air service agreement to government

Fiji Airways has confirmed that discussions have taken place between Samoa Airways and their Executives on partnership and code share arrangements.

However, a Fiji Airways Spokesperson has highlighted that the matter of flights between Fiji and Samoa concerns the existing Air Services Agreement between the two countries.

As such Fiji Airways has referred the matter to the Fijian Government for their attention.

This comes as the Cabinet of Samoa has endorsed a move by its Government to close the Apia-Nadi flight route.

The Samoa Observer reports this is an effort to promote the use of its national carrier for passengers traveling between Samoa and Fiji.

The media outlet further states the decision was revealed in a confidential cabinet paper.

During its meeting, the cabinet discussed and endorsed the policies for flights to Fiji which is closing of the Apia-Nadi and Nadi-Apia route.

All travel intended for Fiji will be routed to Auckland using Samoa Airways and return via Auckland on the way back to Samoa.

FBC News is trying to get comments from the Ministry responsible on this matter.