Fiji Airways reduces flights due to COVID-19

Fiji Airways has cut back flights and adjusted schedules to some of its popular routes.

This is due to the lower demand, and travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

Flights to Hong Kong have been reduced by 60 percent through to May, 40 percent reduced flight to Samoa, temporary suspension of direct flight to Sydney and Auckland from Suva and a permanent cease of a direct flight between Suva and Port Vila.

Civil Aviation minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says airlines around the world are facing similar circumstances.

The Airline has also introduced mandatory hygienic practices such as using hand sanitizers available at check-in and boarding gates.

As part of the national carrier’s stringent measures against COVID-19, flights from Hong Kong, Narita and Singapore will have to fill in a special health declaration form and undergo temperature scanning.

The Airline warns that it will not accept any passengers who do not meet the entry requirements which also include guests to produce a medical certificate stating they are fit for travel.

Not taking any risk, Fiji Airways is also ready to conduct onboard isolation for crew or guests deemed at risk.

Changes to Airport and Onboard Services

In addition to enhanced onboard cleaning services, Fiji Airways will implement a series of preventative measures in the coming days. These include the following actions:

• All ground personnel in customer-facing roles to wear protective gloves

• Providing sanitizers at both the Fiji Airways Premier Lounge

• All magazines and newspapers apart from the airline’s own inflight (FijiTime) magazine and duty-free catalog (Lomalagi) will be removed from the aircraft. FijiTime and Lomalagi will be offered on request, and guests will be asked to take used magazines off the aircraft with them. Newspaper service will be maintained on Fiji Link’s domestic flights.

• The Business Class amenity kit will also be offered on request

• The turndown service offered in business class (which includes a mattress topper) for long haul flights will be temporarily suspended

• Whilst there is no change to onboard menus, Fiji Airways will replace its Economy Class meal tray service with its ‘Food for Thought’ packaging of meals from April 15th, 2020. This was a planned introduction for the airline but as a result of the current climate, has expedited its implementation to further reduce on-board reusables and is part of Fiji Airways ongoing efforts to reduce onboard plastic use

In light of the current situation with revenue under enormous pressure, the airline has instituted a number of cost control measures. These include a freeze on recruitment, putting on hold future projects and capital works, and restrictions on duty travel. Fiji Airways will consider further cost-reduction actions as required.

The airline continues to work closely with the Fijian Health Ministry to enforce and further strengthen measures for the safety of guests, staff as well as our home base – Nadi Airport, which is Fiji’s gateway.