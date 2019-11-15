Business
Fiji Airways records $62.1m profit
August 21, 2020 4:58 pm
The Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen [left] and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum [middle]
Fiji’s national carrier Fiji Airways has today announced a profit of $62.1m compared to $55.3m for the previous financial year.
This was announced by the Managing Director and CEO Andre Viljoen today during a press conference in Nadi.
Viljoen says the group operating profit before tax was $58.9m compared to $50m.
He also says the group revenue increased by 9% to $1.12 billion compared $1.02 billion for the previous financial year.
Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum has announced that staff will receive $1,000 across the board.
He says this will also include former staff.
However Sayed-Khaiyum says the executive staff will not be receiving the payout.
The press conference is still underway.
