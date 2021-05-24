Fiji Airways receives final Boeing 737 MAX

Fiji Airways received its 5th and final 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing on Sunday.

The national carrier had purchased five MAX aircraft with three now at the Nadi International Airport while the other two are at Alice Springs, Australia.

The deal for the MAX aircrafts was announced in 2016 by Fiji Airways, Boeing and GECAS the lessor.

In 2018 and 2019, Fiji Airways received the first two Boeings.

The Boeing 737 MAX fleet was grounded globally in March 2019 after 346 people died in two crashes.

These include the Lion Air Flight 610 which crashed on October 29, 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 which crashed on March 10, 2019.