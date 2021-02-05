Fiji Airways receives diamond certification

Fiji Airways has been awarded the Diamond certification by the Airline Passenger Experience Association and SimpliFlying.

This is the highest standard for travel safeguards in a COVID-19 world.

The ‘Diamond’ rating is the highest attainable rating in the audit conducted by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying and offered only to airlines that provide hospital-grade health safety measures.

Fiji Airways becomes the first airline in the world its size to attain the Diamond certification, joining the likes of United Airlines, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines to name a few.

Fiji Airways chief executive, Andre Viljoen, welcomed the Diamond rating sayings it is a testament to how seriously they take their Travel Ready programme.

The airlines health safety advancements, including its Travel Ready programme, positions it ideally for the return of broader air travel bolstered by vaccinated travellers and testing as added layers of protection for Fiji.