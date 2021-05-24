Fiji Airways takes off December 1st

Fiji is set to welcome its first lot of tourists after 20 months.

This has been revealed by Fiji Airways boss Andre Viljoen as the airline has started taking bookings for commercial travel from December 1st.

Viljoen says they will be 18 days ahead of Australian airline Qantas who had released their schedules a few days ago.

“You know the 19th December announcement by Qantas well we are way ahead of them we’ve had 1st December the full schedule that we fly out there.”

Fiji has been a popular Pacific Island getaway but has been out of reach for many international travelers as the country continues its fight with the pandemic.



[Fiji Airways boss Andre Viljoen]

COVID-19 vaccinations have ramped up as it’s the only key to opening the borders which still could be a moving target.

But Viljoen stresses the national airline is prepared to hit the skies flying, with Fiji ready to welcome visitors.

“We ready to start and fly tomorrow, we ready to fly 1st November or whenever that date comes we are operating.”

Operators have also been working around the clock to market Fiji globally that would entice holidaymakers and grow the once flourishing industry.

The wait is set to end but our new tourism chapter under the new normal is only beginning.

