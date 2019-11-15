Airline is not insolvent says Minister

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Opposition is bent on seeing the demise of Fiji Airways.

Speaking in parliament, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that there has been a barrage of attacks on the airline despite efforts to ensure that it survives the financial fallout of COVID-19.

According to the government, Fiji Airways is fighting two battles – one against the Coronavirus and the other against malicious lies by politicians.

Article continues after advertisement

“They’re intentionally being hypocrites and their sights are set on crippling our carrier, crippling our recovery, crippling our economy. All so that they can point the finger at the government in the next election.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji Airways finances, loans, revenue projections were laid bare when a government loan guarantee was debated in parliament.

He adds there was unanimous support for this at the time.

“Several members of the Opposition and a few self-appointed aviation experts outside of this Chamber have pulled a complete 180 degrees. They backtracking on their support to the airline, choosing instead to undermine it by taking pot-shots.”

Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad says they support the company, but can’t stand by the decision to terminate employees.

“We wanted to support the airline, we wanted to support the workers and immediately after that, they kicked the gut of the workers.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also denies claims that the airline is going under because it can’t re-pay loans.

“We had politicians claiming our carrier is technically insolvent and bankrupt. Both wrong – if it was it would not be able to access outside financing, which it has.”

As part of COVID-19 response measures, Fiji Airways has taken a number of steps including the terminations of most employees, reducing recurring monthly costs, a 20 percent pay cut for senior executives and a freeze on all non-essential projects.

The government has repeatedly assured that Fiji Airways will bounce back once global passenger travels resume.