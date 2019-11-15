Fiji Airways launches video on Travel Ready programme

Fiji Airways, has today launched a video highlighting its Travel Ready programme.

The video on the airline’s website and social media channels, highlights changes customers can expect in all aspects of their journey including pre-departure, at the airport, at the lounge, on-board and upon arrival.

The Travel Ready programme details the airline’s commitment to safeguarding the health and medical safety of its customers and staff once border restrictions ease and international flights resume.

First announced on June 16th, Travel Ready aligns the airline’s customer experience with requirements for safe flight operations in the COVID-19 world.

Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says over the past three months, the Fiji Airways and Fiji Link teams have worked hard to become Travel Ready, addressing over 1,200 action items.

Viljeon says these action items and changes will ensure compliance with Fijian and International medical advice, current and anticipated future regulatory requirements as well as their high standards for medical safety.