Fiji Airways launches new in-flight safety video

Fiji’s National Airline has launched an eco-focused in-flight safety video showcasing the country’s breathtaking natural wonders to travellers.

It also champions local businesses and communities.

The five-minute safety briefing is delivered amongst some of the many initiatives being undertaken to preserve the airline’s beautiful yet fragile home.

These include mangrove rehabilitation projects, solar-powered resorts, turtle sanctuaries and coral nurseries, among others.

The new safety video will screen onboard all Fiji Airways international flights when commercial flying resumes on December first.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, Andre Viljoen, says Fiji is on track to be one the most COVID-safe travel destinations on the planet.

Viljoen hopes the latest production will get travellers dreaming of a Fijian holiday.

The production team spent months researching environmental initiatives across Fiji’s 300+ islands.

The airline is also focusing on reducing fuel usage and carbon dioxide emissions.